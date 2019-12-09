This Hotel Lets You Foster and Adopt Dogs During Your Stay

Traveling solo, especially around the holidays, is lonely. Like, must raid the minibar for tiny bottles of tequila lonely. But this year, Home 2 Suites is partnering with the Humane Society of South Mississippi for a better (read: healthier) antidote. The extended-stay hotel will let you foster a dog during your visit.
In October 2018, the Biloxi, Mississippi-based location set up dog kennels in the lobby as part of its "Fostering Hope" program. Guests can opt for commitment-free fostering for the length of their hotel stay or adopt from the start. But even if you go with the former, let's be real: you're going to get attached.
"They have a lot of transient guests who stay for months at a time near our army and navy bases and that's just enough time to fall in love with a dog," the shelter's Relations Manager Bianca Janik told USA Today. And since the program kicked off, 33 guests have checked out with a new furry friend.
According to Travel & Leisure, the hotel's Sales Director Teresa Johnston dreamt up the idea and approached the Humane Society about teaming up. Given the shelter has limited capacity -- it typically houses 8,000 dogs -- this isn't just an adoption technique, but a way to free up more space at their facility.
"Teresa thought they needed to set their hotel apart and this was it," Janik continued. "She wanted to have the business more involved with the community. It was a very out-of-the-box way to find our animals new homes so we were on board."
If you find yourself at the Mississippi Home 2 Suites, or travel there for a dog alone, you can fill out a $50 adoption application at the concierge desk. All dogs are sent home with updated medical evaluations and procedures -- spay/neutering, microchips, vaccinations, and preventative heart worm medication.
However, FYI, the shelter does the reserve the right to deny your adoption. So make sure you're actually ready for the responsibility before picking up your pooch.
“(We) may tell them we don’t feel comfortable, come visit our shelter tomorrow and we’ll find one that is right," Jaink added. "The shelter also chooses which dogs will be better for housing at the Home 2 Suites, being sure to pick dogs that are calmer, less reactive, and can be comfortable in a busy hotel."
