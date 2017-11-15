The Plaza Wants You Live It Up Like Kevin McCallister With Its 'Home Alone 2' Package

It may seem like just yesterday that a mini Macaulay Culkin was running around NYC trying to evade the Sticky Bandits, but it's actually been 25 years since Home Alone 2: Lost In New York hit theaters. To mark the anniversary, you could wallow in the fact that one of your favorite childhood flicks is now old enough to rent a car in most states. Or, you could live it up just like Kevin McCallister at The Plaza for a night, because the iconic hotel is now offering the chance to book special HA2-themed packages, complete with everything from unique swag to over-the-top room service ice cream sundaes.
Rekindling its role as the backdrop for a handful of the hit holiday sequel's best scenes, The Plaza is letting people "Live Like Kevin" by integrating a number of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York-themed installations this holiday season. The best part is, you don't even have to technically be a guest to get in on the action, because a number of the celebrations will be open to public.
Specifically, there will be an interactive photo booth where tourists can swing by and snap of pic of themselves "as Kevin" in various scenes (with the Sticky Bandits, in Central Park, etc.), or dine at the Todd English Food Hall, which will be serving upmarket versions of throwback childhood foods like SpaghettiOs, gourmet "Todd" pockets, Funyuns, and charcuterie Lunchables. They'll even have some Sunny D and Zima-inspired cocktails to wet your "I'm an adult child" whistle.
If you'd prefer a more involved experience, starting December 1 you can book the full overnight package for $895, which will get you a room plus a paint can filled with DVDs of every Home Alone title, a special HA2-themed backpack, and an "over-the-top" sundae served in-room via room service ice cream cart, much like the one Kevin enjoyed during the decadent stay he charged to his father's credit card. Unfortunately, neither a meet and greet with the pigeon lady nor a gratis TalkBoy are included.
If money is no object, the hotel concierge is also happy to tack on a suite of other HA2-relevant experiences a la carte, including express passes to the top of the Empire State Building, access to Wollman Rink to go ice skating, a four-hour limo tour through NYC to relive Kevin's adventure, and even a personalized vacation photographer to capture every moment. However, the thrill of being chased through the city by a duo of boneheaded criminals is one you'll have to work out on your own.
