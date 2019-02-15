Home Depot Reports ‘Bomb Threat’ After Man Warns of Explosive Poop in Restroom

It's possible that the first joke in human history was about a fart. And while toilet humor may be the only true human universal, that doesn't mean there isn't room for misunderstanding. If this incident at a Home Depot in Kansas is any indication, it shouldn't be taken lightly.
According to a report by The Wichita Eagle, a man's attempted joke about his bowel movements led to the store calling 911 to report a bomb threat at a little after noon on Monday.
According to the real gem of a police report, a regular customer explained to an employee at a urinal, "Somebody told me there’s a bomb in the building, you need to leave the building." The employee asked him to repeat what he'd said, and he did so, twice.
The employee then warned security, and a guard called 911. The police then spoke with the regular customer on the phone, and he explained that "he had no intention of causing such alarm, and that the comment he said... was meant to be funny. Apparently, an unknown man in the bathroom had announced to him, "You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin to blow it up.” The two then laughed because, as the report clarified, it was understood that the man “was in a serious need to defecate, and that he was attempting to provide a polite warning to the other patrons of the bathroom.”
The regular customer said that he was unaware “men’s bathroom humor... was taken so seriously.”
