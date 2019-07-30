53,000 Pounds of Meatballs Were Just Recalled for a Super-Weird Reason

You’ve seen the headlines: “E. Coli Outbreak at State Fair,” “Metal Particles Found in Froyo,” and my personal favorite, “Happy Thanksgiving, Salmonella Has Been Found in Raw Turkey all Over the Country.” But even a seasoned health article fanatic would be surprised by this most recent news: 53,217 pounds of Home Market Foods’ frozen meatballs have been recalled because they may contain… cranberries.
It’s anticlimactic for some, but cranberries are akin to salmonella for others. So, when a consumer called to report their 48oz package of “COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural” was actually so, so much more than that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a class I recall. Some regular meatballs are apparently “mixed and matched” with the fruity ones.
If someone in your circle has a cranberry allergy or you’re a reasonable person that wouldn’t serve cranberry meatballs outside of Thanksgiving, go check your freezer. The product was apparently shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island. The recalled products have “EST. 2727” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.
And a happy congratulations to the allergy-free folks that, much like Charlie with his Wonka Chocolate Bar, delight in surprises beneath the packaging. However, the USDA kindly encourages you not to consume these products. Just throw them out or return them for a refund.
