The Government Just Extended the New ID Requirement for Flying Again

In case you forgot it was happening, the US Department of Homeland Security was set to start requiring the REAL ID for travel beginning October 1, 2021. However, we've got good news, fellow procrastinators: the DHS has adjusted that deadline, giving you an extra 19 months to get over to the DMV.

Due to a pandemic-related extension, the ID requiremen, which is meant to provide a more consistent security standard, will not be enforced at security checkpoints until May 3, 2023. Once that date does hit, travelers who are 18 and older will have to carry that REAL ID when flying commercially throughout the US. Passports will still be accepted, as well.

"Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority," DHS secretary Alejando Mayorkas said in a statement. "As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card."

According to CNN, limited operating capacity at the DMV is to blame for the delay. This also isn't the first time we've seen such a shift. In fact, in March 2020, DHS announced plans to move the requirement from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

With many offices working on an appointment-only basis for license renewals, things have gotten backed up as a result. States just don't have the capacity to issue REAL ID drivers licenses in a timely fashion.