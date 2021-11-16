Popeyes Introduces New Homestyle Mac & Cheese

There are few things better than homemade baked mac and cheese. It’s layered with noodles and cheesy sauces and then coated with a crispy layer of additional cheese. The only thing better than homemade baked mac and cheese is not having to prepare it yourself. Enter Popeyes.

The Louisana fried chicken chain has introduced its own Homestyle Mac & Cheese, which is now available on the menu. The side is made with real butter and cream, like any great mac, and then it is topped with shredded cheddar cheese, which gives it a golden-brown crust after baking in the oven.

The menu item can be ordered in the regular size and large sizes on the Popeyes website and participating locations nationwide. It is the perfect side to add to a crispy chicken sandwich with Hottie Sauce.

