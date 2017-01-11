News

'Rudolph' Honest Trailer Shows How Weird the Movie Is and How Poorly You Remember It

By Published On 12/01/2016 By Published On 12/01/2016

If you want the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer of your childhood to stay pure in your mind, turn back now. The movie is not as wholesome and straightforward as your remember and the hilarious video above, even if it's just trying to be funny, lays the whole thing bare. 

The "Honest Trailer" series from Screen Junkies takes on the Christmas classic from 1964 and in doing so reveals how poorly you remember the movie. It's a long haul from the song of your childhood. In fact, it only vaguely resembles the song with its weird Yeti character and an elf that want to be a dentist and reindeer playing soccer. It feels more like an Adult Swim cartoon than Miracle on 34th St.

The video rewrites the classic song to make it actually reflect what happens in the movie and it's a weird acid trip that makes the movie reminiscent of "The Altered State of Drugachusetts." Watch the video above and rediscover all your favorite characters, such as Sam the Snowman, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius, King Moonracer, and the Woodsman.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

