Hong Kong Will Reduce Quarantine Time Requirement for Arrivals

Hong Kong government officials have reduced the number of days people arriving in the country must quarantine down to three days, the shortest quarantine length of any point since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Previously, there was a seven-day quarantine requirement for any international travelers arriving in Hong Kong. The reduced quarantine period will go into effect on August 12, according to Reuters.

"We need to balance between people's livelihood and the competitiveness of Hong Kong to give the community maximum momentum and economic vitality," Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said, Reuters reported.

Required quarantine lengths in Hong Kong have slowly been shortened throughout the pandemic. At some points, the required time period for hotel quarantine for people arriving in hospitals could extend as long as three weeks.

Now, after the three-day quarantine period is up, you’ll be required to self-monitor your symptoms for an additional four days. During that time of self-monitoring, you won’t be allowed to enter places like restaurants, gyms and bars.

Since 2020, Hong Kong has had some of the tightest entry requirements in the world. Rules for entering have been some of the strictest, with quarantine periods requiring multiple tests and paperwork. The new three-day quarantine period is seen as indicative that Hong Kong will be joining many other places in the world that have reduced or relaxed COVID entry policies.