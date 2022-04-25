Hong Kong Will Finally Reopen to Non-Residents After 2 Years

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

For the past two years, Hong Kong has banned non-residents from flying into the city as part of the government's stringent COVID restrictions. But now, that's about to change.

Hong Kong is reopening its city to non-residents as long as they are vaccinated and can provide proof of a negative COVID test, USA Today reports. The travel ban officially lifts May 1.

Visitors will also be required to participate in a mandatory seven-night quarantine at designated hotels and will take rapid antigen and PCR tests upon arrival at the airport. Travelers with a negative rapid test will await their PCR results from the hotel quarantine.

Just last week, the city reopened Hong Kong Disneyland and museums, as well as allowing restaurants to resume evening service. The news comes as COVID cases there continue to decline. According to Time Out, the government reported just 574 infections as of Friday, which has led to easing restrictions.

Workers will also be allowed to return to the workplace as of Tuesday and the government will do away with checking vaccination status at most places. Meanwhile, gyms and cinemas also reopened after four months of closures, although pools, beaches, and nightclubs will remain shut down a little longer, Reuters reports.