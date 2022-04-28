Honolulu Now Requires 90-Day Rentals Outside of Resort Areas

Are you planning a month-long getaway to Hawaii? Don't count on Airbnb for your accommodations in Honolulu. The island has recently enacted a law prohibiting short-term rentals of less than 90 days, beginning October 23.

Earlier this week, Honolulu City Council approved the bill to restrict residential areas from renting less than 90 days. Though previously, the island restricted Airbnbs to a minimum of 30-day bookings.

"This is about protecting our place. First and foremost, this is about getting our residential neighborhoods back. Our neighborhoods have clearly been disrupted by the thousands of vacation rentals that have operated outside of the designated resort areas," Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement on April 26. "This is a form of managing tourism, but it’s also about getting housing back on the market and protecting the natural resources on O'ahu for decades to come."

The law, however, will not apply to rentals in resort areas like Ko Olina, Turtle Bay, and parts of Waikiki.

"Short-term rentals are disruptive to the character and fabric of our residential neighborhoods; they are inconsistent with the land uses that are intended for our residential zoned areas and increase the price of housing for Oahu's resident population by removing housing stock from the for-sale and long-term rental markets," the bill states. "The City Council finds that any economic benefits of opening up our residential areas to tourism are far outweighed by the negative impacts to our neighborhoods and local residents."

Though council members and some residents supported the bill, others, including Airbnb, intensely contested it.