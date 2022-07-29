Buy 10 Wings, Get 10 Wings for Free at Hooters Today

For National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters is offering customers 10 free boneless wings when they order any 10 wings. On Friday, July 29, you can take advantage of the deal by simply dining in at participating restaurants.

The deal is only valid on July 29, so if you want to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to head to your nearest Hooters. You can find your nearest location on the Hooters website. If you're not sure what to do with the BOGO deal, you have six options for your order. You can double up on the boneless wings, Smoked Wings, Daytona Beach Style Wings, Roasted Wings, or Naked Wings.

For more National Chicken Wing Day deals, Thrillist has flagged a ton, so you could make your way across town enjoying as many chicken wings as you can possibly handle.