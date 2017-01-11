Hooters' New $100 'Craving' Card Gets You $20 of Food Every Day

When it comes to Black Friday sales, you probably think of discounted 4K TVs and strip mall stampedes. But this year, it looks like Hooters -- of all places -- is throwing its wet t-shirt into the ring of holiday shopping deals by offering an all-new card that gets you damn near-endless food for the rest of the year. Really.
Hooters announced Wednesday that it plans to sell its first-ever Endless Craving Card, a $100 pass that gets your $20 worth of food every day through the end of the year, starting on Black Friday and again on Cyber Monday this year. The pass, which automatically resets its balance to $20 every day, can be used to score all sorts of food on the chain's menu, including hot wings, burgers, and its popular Buffalo Shrimp through December 31st of this year. Basically, it's sort of like Olive Garden's famous Never Ending Pasta Pass -- you know, plus the cleavage.
But you're going to have to act fast if you want an Endless Craving Card with your name on it. Hooters said it will sell only 3,000 of the cards between the two shopping holidays, with the first batch going on sale at 3pm ET on Black Friday, November 25th. The second batch will be available on Cyber Monday, November 28th, at 12pm ET, according to a press release. When the time comes, you can attempt to buy the passes right here on Hooters' website, if you're into that kind of thing.
"Hooters anticipates very high demand for the Endless Craving Card and supplies are limited," the company said. "The first customers to complete their transactions while Endless Craving Cards are still available for that time and day will be notified via email that their transactions have been validated."
Unfortunately, the pass's daily $20 allowance does not apply to alcoholic beverages, so you'll just have to pay a little extra to wash all those wings down with a bucket of cheap beer. Godspeed.
