Hooters' New $100 'Craving' Card Gets You $20 of Food Every Day

When it comes to Black Friday sales, you probably think of discounted 4K TVs and strip mall stampedes. But this year, it looks like Hooters -- of all places -- is throwing its wet t-shirt into the ring of holiday shopping deals by offering an all-new card that gets you damn near-endless food for the rest of the year. Really.

Hooters announced Wednesday that it plans to sell its first-ever Endless Craving Card, a $100 pass that gets your $20 worth of food every day through the end of the year, starting on Black Friday and again on Cyber Monday this year. The pass, which automatically resets its balance to $20 every day, can be used to score all sorts of food on the chain's menu, including hot wings, burgers, and its popular Buffalo Shrimp through December 31st of this year. Basically, it's sort of like Olive Garden's famous Never Ending Pasta Pass -- you know, plus the cleavage.