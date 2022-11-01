Here's How to Get 30% Off Your Next Order at Hooters

To celebrate the launch of a new virtual restaurant with Nascar driver Chase Elliott, Hooters is offering customers the chance to take 30% off their first-time orders on DoorDash.

Chase Elliott's Chicken Tenders will be offered at nearly 200 Hooters restaurants across the US, exclusively through delivery platforms. The tenders come with an option of 14 different sauces and ranch or bleu cheese. The new menu item will be available on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

"I'm excited to launch a menu that fuels fans' love for delicious Hooters chicken, starters and sides," Chase Elliott said in a press release. "I have the best fans in the world, so I know they will enjoy trying this cool new concept and make an order for race day or during the week like I do."

To take advantage of the deal, first-time customers can save 30% off of their DoorDash order by using the code NASCAR30. Each customer will be able to save up to $12. In addition to the new chicken tenders, you'll also be able to order tots, fries, fried pickles, and mozzarella cheese sticks.