Hooters Has a Free Wings Deal for First Responders on National First Responders Day

You probably do not need to be told this. Still, it bears repeating that first responders deserve some gratitude. They do a difficult job that can save lives. They deserve a whole lot of thanks, partly because first responders like EMTs and firefighters are not always given compensation commensurate with their importance to their communities.

First Responders Day on October 28 is one of many reminders to give that thanks. On First Responders Day, restaurants around the country often offer a little perk or deal for first responders. Hooters is one of those restaurants, and it is giving first responders some free wings.

Michael Scott’s favorite restaurant chain (or is that Chili’s?) will offer first responders of all stripes ten free boneless wings when they buy any ten wings in-restaurant. The chain says the all kinds of first responders are eligible to get the deal, including firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and others.

All first responders have to do is show an ID to prove they are a first responder, and the wing bonus is theirs for the taking. The edible gratitude of, ahem, Hooters is all yours.