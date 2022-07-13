Hooters Wants to Give You $50 in Gas Money

Hooters knows that gas is expensive. Nowadays, filling up a tank might mean you have to forgo a night out or a special treat. Hooters wants to help out, by easing the burden of filling up your tank. Now until July 29, you can enter to win one of 200 gas cards that the restaurant chain is handing out.

To enter the contest, all you need to do is download the Hooters app and create an account. The app is available in the App Store or through Google Play. You receive one entry into the contest, as long as you create your account within the app before 11:59 pm ET on July 29. More of an analog person? You can also mail in your entry.

Grab a 3”x5” piece of paper or card, and legibly print your first and last name, complete address, a valid email address, age, and phone number (including the area code). Mail your submission to Hooters Gas Card Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 278, Woodbridge, NJ 07095, with first class postage. The submission must be postmarked by July 29 and received by August 3.

In order to qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, and a legal resident of or physically located in the United States. There’s a limit of one entry per person. Winners will be notified on or around August 4. Best of luck.