Hooters Is Giving Out Free Wings to First Responders Today

Happy National First Responders Day! First responders do so much for their communities, and every year on October 28, we acknowledge their contribution to society. And if this holiday seems like a relatively new thing, that’s because it is! The holiday was made official in 2019 by the US Senate. This year Hooters is taking an extra step by offering first responders free chicken wings.

The Hooters National First Responders Day deal includes 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations across the US on Thursday, October 28. A spokesperson from Hooters told Thrillist that the special offer is a way of saying thank you to the courageous people who continuously dedicate their lives to making sacrifices in local communities.

All wing types, from smoked wings to roasted wings and flavors such as Hooters Honey Sriracha and Spicy Garlic, are available with the deal. Only first responders in uniform or who can present proper first responder identification will be eligible for the deal. So if you know any first responders, take them out and treat them to wings tonight. No, seriously, you’ll have to leave the house because the deal is dine-in only.

