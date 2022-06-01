Mtn Dew and Hooters are Teaming Up to Give Away Wings and Exclusive Getaways

On June 1, Mtn Dew and Hooters launched the first-ever Wingman Wednesday. It's a buy-one-get-one deal available at all Hooters stores. Customers can buy 10 boneless wings and get 10 for free and a collectible Wingman cup when ordering a Mtn Dew. Not only can anyone and everyone get a great deal on some wings, but you can also enter to win big in the Wingman Weekend Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes offer three different getaways, and you can enter for a chance to win one of them for you and the Wingman in your life. The first is a chartered fishing trip that comes with a $1,500 gift card and more. The second is a two-night stay in a luxury hotel in Las Vegas, a $2,000 gift card, and an aerial combat experience (sky fighting) at Sky Combat Ace. Finally, the third option is a weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, with two skybox suite tickets, a pre-race pit stop tour, and a $2,000 gift card.

"As the original American wing joint, we're ecstatic to partner with Mtn Dew to reward fans of Hooters wings with the opportunity to experience new adventures with their buddy," said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing, in a press release. "Our fans displayed the ultimate wingman mentality by showing tremendous support for Hooters during the pandemic. This collaboration allows us to return the favor and satisfy their cravings, whether it's enjoying our world-famous wings, Mtn Dew or memorable trips with a best friend."

To enter, you can head to DewWingmanWeekend.com or scan the in-store code. The giveaway and BOGO Wingman Wednesdays will be available until July 23.