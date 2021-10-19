The Hooters Uniform Is Getting Another Update

Hooters, a restaurant that has historically held chicken wings and human bodies in similar tiers of reverence, has always had its waitresses display their physical assets as part of the standard uniform. Recently though, the body part most revered by society has shifted from the chest further south. Butts are in! And while the Hooters uniform shorts are skimpy, they weren't designed with this much focus on butts in mind.

So new uniforms designed to emphasize the posterior were issued. Quite a few Hooters' waitresses weren't happy with the change. On TikTok, one employee named Autumn Illingworth tried on the new shorts to find that they were cut differently, leaving much more skin exposed than previous pairs. Another employee said that hot shorts were essentially underwear.

"All right so we all know why half the Hooters girls want to quit," Illingworth's video is captioned. In another video, she tried on the new uniform shorts, and she had to put the shorts on over leggings because they would violate TikTok's community standards on their own.

The videos garnered millions of views, and hundreds of people expressed support in the comment sections. Apparently aware that requiring the new shorts was not getting the positive press they hoped for, Hooters quickly removed the requirement. The new shorts are now an optional part of the uniform.

"As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones," a Hooters America spokesperson told Business Insider.

This is definitely a win for the employees who spoke out and proof that TikTok doesn't only exist for viral recipes and animal videos.