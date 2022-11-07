Hooters Offers a Free Meal to Veterans on Veterans Day

What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Hooters? Wings? Michael Scott’s inability to stop laughing in one? There’s a case to be made that part of the association could be that it regularly offers free wings to people who serve the community.

Following a freebie for first responders on First Responders Day, the chain is bringing back a promo that offers some food to military veterans. This year, they’re offering a free entrée when veterans purchase a beverage.

On Veterans Day, November 11, any veteran who can show proof of service and buys a beverage of some kind will get a free entrée. Though it is only available for dine-in purchases, the Veterans Day Menu offers quite a few options for veterans looking to grab a free meal as a thank you.

The menu includes the Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and a ten-piece order of Boneless Wings. Hooters is far from the only restaurant offering something special to veterans in honor of Veterans Day, but it is one of the few offering a full meal as a perk for buying a little something.