Hooters Offers a Free Meal to Veterans on Veterans Day
Hooters will serve up free meals on Veterans Day.
What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Hooters? Wings? Michael Scott’s inability to stop laughing in one? There’s a case to be made that part of the association could be that it regularly offers free wings to people who serve the community.
Following a freebie for first responders on First Responders Day, the chain is bringing back a promo that offers some food to military veterans. This year, they’re offering a free entrée when veterans purchase a beverage.
On Veterans Day, November 11, any veteran who can show proof of service and buys a beverage of some kind will get a free entrée. Though it is only available for dine-in purchases, the Veterans Day Menu offers quite a few options for veterans looking to grab a free meal as a thank you.
The menu includes the Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and a ten-piece order of Boneless Wings. Hooters is far from the only restaurant offering something special to veterans in honor of Veterans Day, but it is one of the few offering a full meal as a perk for buying a little something.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.