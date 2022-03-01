The Hoover Dam Reopened Today, Here's What You Need to Know About It

The Hoover Dam has finally opened the proverbial flood gates to visitors once again.

Starting today, March 1, 2022, the popular tourist attraction is welcoming power plant tours, dam tours, and visitor center visits. A representative for the Hoover Dam visitors center told Thrillist that the dam had been closed due to the pandemic, although the visitors center was still open at 25% capacity.

Now, the Nevada landmark is open to the public at 50% capacity with limited ticket sales. If you're interested in snagging a ticket, a guided dam tour is $30, a power plant tour is $15, and a self-guided tour of the visitors center is $10. Unfortunately, you won't be able to purchase a ticket online, as all tickets are sold first-come-first-serve at the visitors center. If you're with a group, everyone must be available to buy tickets at the same time.

According to the Hoover Dam website, all visitors must wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. The face mask requirement includes security screening, ticketing, theaters, elevators, and tour routes.