The Hoover Dam Reopened Today, Here's What You Need to Know About It

The dam is now open at 50% capacity after a lengthy COVID-19 closure.

By Janae Price

Published on 3/1/2022 at 4:08 PM

Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

The Hoover Dam has finally opened the proverbial flood gates to visitors once again.

Starting today, March 1, 2022, the popular tourist attraction is welcoming power plant tours, dam tours, and visitor center visits. A representative for the Hoover Dam visitors center told Thrillist that the dam had been closed due to the pandemic, although the visitors center was still open at 25% capacity.

Now, the Nevada landmark is open to the public at 50% capacity with limited ticket sales. If you're interested in snagging a ticket, a guided dam tour is $30, a power plant tour is $15, and a self-guided tour of the visitors center is $10. Unfortunately, you won't be able to purchase a ticket online, as all tickets are sold first-come-first-serve at the visitors center. If you're with a group, everyone must be available to buy tickets at the same time.

According to the Hoover Dam website, all visitors must wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. The face mask requirement includes security screening, ticketing, theaters, elevators, and tour routes. 

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.