People in Hong Kong Are Paying to Take 'Bus Rides to Nowhere' to Get Some Sleep

Good sleep can be hard to come by. So hard, in fact, that people in Hong Kong are paying to snooze in peace. People are taking bus rides to nowhere just to get a few hours of shuteye, and to be honest, it seems totally worth it.

Rather than running on empty, folks are paying up to $51 to go on a bus ride to nowhere. According to Insider, a double-decker tour bus carts around tired Hong Kong residents looking to take a load off for a little while for five hours. The ride spans 52 miles and costs $12 for seats on the lower deck and $51 for the upper. Let's be honest, though; if you're going to take a nap do you really need a view?

AFP was first to report on the bus, whose operator also runs a traditions sightseeing service. Riders can bring whatever comforts they need, including earplugs and eye covers.

The bus ride to nowhere was created by Frankie Chow, president of Ulu Travel. He said he created a route with minimal traffic lights so passengers wouldn't be woken up by the bus starting and stopping often. He told the AFP he hoped to cater to two specific groups when he created the bus ride: people with insomnia and people who want to see the sights but haven't due to COVID-related restrictions.

Hong Kong has a COVID-zero policy, so it's one of the most highly restricted cities to this day. As a result, travel has been difficult for folks, and this bus provides a nice break.

"I think everyone has experienced not being able to sleep at home, but they can sleep very soundly on a bus as the bus swings and vibrates," a passenger named Ho Wai told the AFP. "Every Hong Konger has stress from work, from affording a flat, from life, and now we can't go traveling. With all this stress adding up, I think a lot of Hong Kongers aren't sleeping well."

