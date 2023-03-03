This Flash Sale Has 40% Off Hotels and $100 Off Flights Today Only

It's time to make some impulse purchases. Until 3 am on March 4, the Hopper app has some of the best deals on spring break travel that you are going to find this year. Right now, you can book through the app and save up to $100 on flights and up to 40% off hotels. According to travel experts, now's also a good time to book because the average costs of flights are expected to increase by $200 in the next few weeks before spring break season goes into full swing.

The deals that can be found through the Hopper app are for flights and hotels in 50 top spring break destinations. The prices you'll see below don't have any blackout dates or restrictions, and can apply to one-way and roundtrip flights. Here are just a few of the destinations and the deals you can find in the app:



Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands normally has an average of $610 for roundtrip flights during spring break. You can save $100 on your flight and 20% on your hotel booking for this destination, with maximum total savings of $300.

Barcelona, Spain normally has roundtrip airfare for spring break at $861. Through Hopper, you can save $50 on your flight booking and 25% on your hotel booking, with a maximum savings of $250.

Nassau, Bahamas usually has round trip spring break airfare for $481. Through the Hopper app, you can save $35 on your flight and 20% on your hotel booking, with a maximum savings of $285.



All flights included in the spring break destinations list will have at least $25 off, with a maximum of $100 off. Hotel discounts range from 20% to 30% off. Being able to save $200 to $300 on your trip basics means that you could put that money towards excursions, food, and beverages of all kinds.

You can download the Hopper app through the App Store or Google Play or head to Hopper.com.