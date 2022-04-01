Save Up to $444 on Your Next Trip with This Flight App

Hopper is our go-to source for snagging cheap flights thanks to its low-fare calendar and price freezing feature, but as if the travel booking platform hasn't done enough for us already, it's hosting a sale that could help you combat rising travel costs and save you up to $444.

For four straight days beginning April 4, Hopper is slashing prices on fares to 44 destinations, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The promotion will appear exclusively on the app, with new destinations popping up each day and savings ranging between $44 and $444.

dir="ltr">"Travel prices are on the rise over the last month. In fact, at $330 round-trip, domestic airfare is up 40% from the beginning of the year," Hopper said in a statement to Thrillist. This is just a way for the brand to level the playing field for us travelers.

Here's a sneak peek of the sales:

$70 off trips to Las Vegas

$70 off trips to Miami

$74 off trips to Los Angeles

$74 off trips to Nashville

$114 off trips to Los Cabos

$114 off trips to Punta Cana

$164 off trips to Amsterdam

$224 off trips to Vienna

$444 off trips to Brussels

$444 off trips to Buenos Aires

$444 off trips to Reykjavik

The savings train doesn't stop there either. Avis and Budget rental cars will be 20% off when you book through Hopper, while you can also freeze select hotel deals for $4. If you end up canceling or changing your reservation, you'll still get 20% off.