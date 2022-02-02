Hopper's New Vacation Rental Feature Lets You Scout the Best Deals for the Entire Year

Travel booking app Hopper is all about getting us the best deals. In fact, it revolutionized the price predictor, and later, even introduced a fare freezing feature that lets you hold a ticket price for up to 60 days without actually having to buy it. Now, the burgeoning tech company has unveiled its latest venture: Hopper Homes.

The app's newest vertical marks the brand's foray into short-term rentals and will include lodging options in the same convenient place you're already booking flights, hotels, and car rentals.

"While many travelers prefer booking homes to hotels, the experience is still full of pain points. Many Hopper customers cited frustrations such as it's hard to ensure they're getting the best price on an individual property, they're hit with hidden or surprise fees, and cancelation and payment terms can be confusing and inflexible," Hopper said in a blog post. "After listening to our customers, we concluded there's an opportunity to ultimately build a home rental booking experience that offers travelers more price transparency and flexibility."

Hopper Homes allows you to search rental homes using filters such as location, number of bedrooms, amenities, and price. It also lets you book instantly, without having to wait around for approval.

"We'll be integrating many of our most popular fintech features—like Price Prediction and Cancel for Any Reason—in order to deliver a home booking experience that guarantees customers the best price with the most flexible cancelation policy," Hopper said. "Short-term home rentals historically have highly inflexible cancelation policies, particularly 30 to 60 days before the stay. Hopper's dynamically priced cancelation and change products are making travel more flexible to align with traveler needs."

Hopper is also adding Carrot Cash, aka the company's credit system, so you can earn points. In other words, you'll be rewarded for traveling with free travel perks. It's a win, win.