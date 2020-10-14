Hormel Is Giving Out Free Bacon-Scented Face Masks

By now, you’re probably used to wearing a mask. It’s (hopefully) no big deal. Just another way you can do your part to help curb the spread of coronavirus. But in case you need additional motivation to mask up -- or just want to get a little weird -- Hormel is rolling out what it’s declared as the first-ever bacon-scented face masks.

The meat company announced the launch of the objectively strange masks on Wednesday, describing the product as “a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth.”

The Breathable Bacon face mask doesn’t just smell like your favorite breakfast meat -- it’s decorated with photos of perfectly made Hormel Black Label Bacon strips and the company’s logo. Gone are the days of smelling your own breath or, you know, anything but bacon while you’re out and about.

Getting your hands on Hormel’s Breathable Bacon face mask will be easier said than done. You’ll have to visit this website and enter to win. Each bacon-lover gets one entry, so make it count. You can do so from now until October 28.

Will you be less inclined to rip your mask off when you’re away from other people should you win one? That certainly remains unclear. Just be prepared to be craving bacon 24/7.