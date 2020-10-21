News

Hormel Mixed Carolina Reaper & Ghost Peppers for 'World's Hottest Canned Chili'

We're talking a seven-digit Scoville score.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 10/21/2020 at 12:53 PM

chili bowl
shutterstock.com

Beans were an afterthought with Hormel's latest chili recipe, which has claimed the title of hottest canned chili in the world. On Tuesday, the company unveiled Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans, and our eyes are watering just looking at it.

The chili is made with two of the spiciest peppers around, according to the Scoville scale: Carolina reapers, which range from 1.5 to 2.2 million Scoville heat units, and ghost peppers, which range from 600,000 to 1 million SHU.

For context, Tapatío hot sauce only packs 3,000 SHU.

The new chili won't be around for long, though, so brave heat-chasers will have to pounce on the deal before the supply runs out.

You'll find it on Target.com at 7 am CT on Sunday, October 25. (If you're on the West Coast, that's a bright-and-early 5 am. On the East Coast, a more reasonable 8 am.) Just for kicks, Ghost Reaper Chili cans are sold in a two-pack alongside Hormel's Chili Hot with Beans.

Who else can't wait for a Ghost Reaper Chili Dog Challenge to go viral on TikTok in a few weeks?

MOREDon't 'Ghost' Dunkin's Spicy New Ghost Pepper Donut

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.