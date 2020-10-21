News Hormel Mixed Carolina Reaper & Ghost Peppers for 'World's Hottest Canned Chili' We're talking a seven-digit Scoville score.

Beans were an afterthought with Hormel's latest chili recipe, which has claimed the title of hottest canned chili in the world. On Tuesday, the company unveiled Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans, and our eyes are watering just looking at it. The chili is made with two of the spiciest peppers around, according to the Scoville scale: Carolina reapers, which range from 1.5 to 2.2 million Scoville heat units, and ghost peppers, which range from 600,000 to 1 million SHU. For context, Tapatío hot sauce only packs 3,000 SHU.

All chili, no chill. Starting October 25th, grab a can of new limited-edition HORMEL® Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Canned Chili—if you dare! Exclusively on https://t.co/7axs2C3SZV. While supplies last: https://t.co/FZCag6M7lC #PourOnTheHeat pic.twitter.com/hzvMzoGObO — Hormel Chili (@HormelChili) October 20, 2020

The new chili won't be around for long, though, so brave heat-chasers will have to pounce on the deal before the supply runs out. You'll find it on Target.com at 7 am CT on Sunday, October 25. (If you're on the West Coast, that's a bright-and-early 5 am. On the East Coast, a more reasonable 8 am.) Just for kicks, Ghost Reaper Chili cans are sold in a two-pack alongside Hormel's Chili Hot with Beans. Who else can't wait for a Ghost Reaper Chili Dog Challenge to go viral on TikTok in a few weeks?