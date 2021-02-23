Hormel’s New 'Touch-Free' Dinners Sound Very Familiar

Hormel foods are kind of like a Rorschach test. The brand might bring to mind deli meats for one person, Spam for another, and Skippy peanut butter for the next. It’s one of those major corporations with its hands in all sorts of sectors, except, until recently it would seem, something like the good old fashioned frozen dinner.

Rebranded as a “touch-free dinner experience,” in a press release, Hormel’s new Perfect Plates line includes meals like beef and broccoli stir fry, brisket mac 'n cheese, cheese ravioli, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, and Southwest chicken and rice. They’re shipped frozen in 12- to 14-ounce packages that you just have to heat and eat, which means that you are correct in thinking that “touch-free” meals have a lot in common with the more commonly known "TV" dinners.

"Our new Perfect Plate products were specifically designed for retailers to capitalize on this growing trend in prepared meal options, while eliminating the need for deli staff to assemble, or even handle the food before putting it on shelf," Megan Ward, Hormel Deli Solutions Group’s deli brand manager said in a statement. "The Perfect Plate products offer fantastic taste profiles, are shipped frozen to aid in shelf life and shrink and even have space for branding on label."

The new line also includes meal starters like flame seared pulled chicken and smoked carved turkey breast. Packages retail for about $7-$8.