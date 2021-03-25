Hornitos Is Launching Its Own Hard Seltzer with Actual Tequila in It

2019 may have been the summer of White Claw, and Bud Light might've garnered its fair share of attention in 2020, but this is the year of a whole new beast. Hornitos is creating a hard seltzer of its own, and you guessed it, it's got actual tequila in it.

The Hornitos Tequila Seltzer, which is set to hit store shelves beginning this week, comes in two flavors: Lime and Mango. And bonus, they've got zero artificial sweeteners. The line boasts all-natural ingredients, just 115 calories, and a 5% ABV.

"The tequila and ready-to-drink cocktail segments are two of the fastest-growing segments in the spirits category right now, with hard seltzer retail sales up 225% in the last year alone," managing director Rashidi Hodari said in a press release. "With our pioneering history, we're excited to seize this momentum and bring tequila and seltzer together to deliver a whole new Hornitos Tequila experience for those looking for a refreshing, premium ready-to-drink beverage."

The 12-ounce cans, which come in four-packs for $11.99, are initially rolling out to select markets, but are expecting to make their way nationwide by summer. Just in time for all your day drinking shenanigans.

As if the tequila-filled seltzers weren't enough, Hornitos is also giving away $50,000 experiences, prizes, and adventures. You'll have to be 21+ (naturally) and hit up the official site (CallTheShots.com) for more deets once it goes live. The sweepstakes runs between April 30 and June 30.