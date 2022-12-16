This Tequila Maker Will Give You Cash for Your Sad White Elephant Gifts

White elephant is an amusing holiday tradition until you realize you're wasting your money on useless junk no one actually wants. This year, should you get stuck with another novelty cookie jar, Hornitos Tequila will pay you in cash for it.

Between Monday, December 26 and Friday, December 30, gift recipients can submit a photo of their meh white elephant and get cold hard cash (read: a $25 gift card) for it.

"As a brand rooted in a boundary-pushing mindset, we are pumped to launch this campaign—there's nothing bolder than replacing useless presents with money, something everyone needs this holiday season," Senior Marketing Director of Global Tequila Andrew Eis said in a press release.

You must be a legal US resident and 21 years old to qualify for the sweepstakes. The contest officially closes at 11:59 pm EST on December 30, 2022. Get the cash so you can spend it on New Year's Eve booze. Thank us later.