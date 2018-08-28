Horny Dolphin Forces Coastal Town to Close Its Beaches

It's tough out there for a bachelor dolphin. You've gone through all the fish in the sea. You've swiped through every bottlenose on Findr. All that's left are boats and drifting swimmers.
At least, that's how the dolphin nicknamed Zafar appears to feel. The thirsty dolphin has been causing problems in the seaside town of Landévennec, Brittany in northern France. The dolphin was rubbing up against boats and swimmers. Mayor Roger Lars issued a bylaw banning swimming anytime "the presence of the dolphin is confirmed." It was also forbidden to get within 50 meters of the frisky dolphin, reports the Guardian.
The dolphin gained popularity with tourists and locals because he liked to swim alongside boats and would allow swimmers to grab his dorsal fin and catch a ride. "Then a few weeks ago he changed," the Telegraph writes. In addition to rubbing up against swimmers and preventing them from getting to shore, it used "its nose to push one woman out of the water and up into the air." It's an awesome trick at Sea World. It's a terrifying experience when you're just going for a float and find yourself attracting the attention of an amorous creature.
Dolphins don't have a set mating season and are able to mate at any time of year. Additionally, dolphins have been observed engaging in recreational sex and have displayed sexual behavior toward other species. (Yes, that includes humans.) Fortunately, Zafar knows when the feeling isn't mutual. The ban was lifted Monday because "Zafar moved away from the coast," per the Guardian.
Now that Randy Dolphin has moved along, hopefully, he's found greener pastures or a friendly manatee or something.
h/t Mashable
