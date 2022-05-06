Here's How You Can Do Horse-Led Yoga

Lexington, Kentucky is known as the Horse Capital of the World. That's typically associated with the Kentucky Derby, but that's not the only thing the city has to offer. At Hallway Feeds, an equine-only feed mill dedicated to holistic wellness for horses. Dan James, the master horseman at Double Dan Horsemanship, is guiding three horses to become the world’s first yoga instructing horses at Hallway Feeds.

Yes, that's correct—horse yoga, which is yoga led by horses. At Hallway Feeds, you can attend the Horse Yoga Retreat. The retreat is billed as "a destination experience designed for the most adventurous yoga enthusiasts" by Hallway Feeds. The experience is led by three "expert horse gurus," named Swampy, Vanilla Ice, and Applejack.

These horses are actually trained in actual yoga poses, plus some ones called Downward Horse, Neighasana, and Vajrahoove. And unlike yoga classes with other animals, these horses actually "lead the class."