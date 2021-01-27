Hostess’ 2021 Valentine’s Collection Includes a New Twinkies Flavor

Hostess' Valentine's Day treats are back for a short time and this year, there's a new star in the mix: Mixed Berry-Flavored Twinkies.

The recently released Twinkies flavor is made with the same classic sponge cake, but instead of the standard creamy filling, it packs strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry flavors made with real fruit. It's still ooey, it's still gooey, just a little more festive.

Hostess also updated each individual wrapper this year to include a writeable "To/From" section so you can turn any holiday-themed treat into a customized Valentine.

If you're married to tradition, don't worry. The Valentine's Day collection also includes three old favorites that fans may be familiar with from previous years:

Heart-Shaped Hostess Valentine Ding Dongs: Moist chocolate cake stuffed with a creamy filling and topped with festive sprinkles.

Moist chocolate cake stuffed with a creamy filling and topped with festive sprinkles. Dark Chocolate Raspberry-Flavored CupCakes : Delicious dark chocolate cake filled with a raspberry-flavored cream filling and topped with a rich frosting and the signature Hostess squiggle.

: Delicious dark chocolate cake filled with a raspberry-flavored cream filling and topped with a rich frosting and the signature Hostess squiggle. Frosted Strawberry-Flavored Donettes: Mini strawberry-flavored donuts that are coated in delectable chocolate fudge.

All of Hostess' special-edition Valentine's desserts are now available in grocery stores around the nation.