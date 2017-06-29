These New Twinkies Are Basically Rolled-Up Reese's

One of the reasons Hostess's classic Twinkie has lasted so long is the fact that the company doesn't seem to mess with it too much. A Twinkie is a Twinkie is a Twinkie, from its development in 1930 to the present day. There is no common understanding of a Twinkie that is not a yellow sponge cake filled with créme. Until now.
Enter the new Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie -- a classic mashup from Hostess, now in Twinkie form. The company's announcement touting the new snack promises a sweet and salty melange of flavor funneled through creamy peanut butter. In other words: everything you like about a Twinkie, with the attitude of Reese's Pieces. The product follows Hostess's "Chocolate Cake" Twinkies and, so filling up a chocolate Twinkie with peanut butter just seemed like a logical progression, more than anything else. "We have paired America’s favorite flavor combination with America’s most beloved snack cake,” said Burke Raine, a senior vice president at Hostess.
The snacks will be hitting the shelves this week, so be on the lookout if you want to bring something weird and chocolate-y to a Fourth of July party. Maybe try frying them and soaking them in bourbon if you feel ambitious.
Just beware of thieves.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.