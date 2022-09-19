Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall

Step aside, Halloween candy . Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.

"As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon and caramel," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, in a press release. "We're excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a delicious, spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup."

In addition to the Halloween-themed snacks, there are fall-flavored treats that you can enjoy even after you go trick-or-treating. Try the returning Hostess Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes. These very autumnal snacks will be available even sooner, starting in September.