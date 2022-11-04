Hostess Has 4 Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Hitting Shelves This Month

Hostess has four especially sweet treats hitting shelves this November. The brand will be launching holiday and winter wonderland inspired snacks for customers nationwide. The offerings will include the seasonal debut of Holiday HoHos, Holiday CupCakes, Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies, and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, in a press release.