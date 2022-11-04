Hostess Has 4 Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Hitting Shelves This Month
The flavors will be available nationwide in November.
Hostess has four especially sweet treats hitting shelves this November. The brand will be launching holiday and winter wonderland inspired snacks for customers nationwide. The offerings will include the seasonal debut of Holiday HoHos, Holiday CupCakes, Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies, and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes.
"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, in a press release.
All four seasonal offerings will be available nationwide in multipacks at grocery stores. The Holiday CupCakes and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes will also be available as single-serve snacks that will be available in convenience stores. You can find a store selling these new offerings from Hostess at HostessCakes.com.
