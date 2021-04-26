Hostess Debuts a Nutty New Cinnamon Roll Treat

Hostess and Little Debbie are eternally fighting for the title of Best Snack Cake Manufacturer. While we still aren't comfortable declaring a winner, Hostess just earned one more bullet point in the "pros" column with the addition of a brand new dessert, Pecan Spins.

Pecan Spins are iced cinnamon rolls with pecan topping. They look like a cross between Jumbo Honey Buns and Cinnamon Rolls with an added crunch from the layer of chopped pecans.

The image you'd conjure in your brain after hearing the name Pecan Spins may not match the actual product, but "spins" presumably refers to the spiral shape of the cinnamon roll base. It's perhaps not the most intuitive name—especially since nobody really knows how "pecan" should be pronounced—but it's cute.

Pecan Spins, which weigh about 3 ounces, are available in both single-serving packages and 6-count club packs.

