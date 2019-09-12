Hostess Teased the Existence of PB & Pickle Twinkies and People Are Scared

Some things in life just exist without reason. There's seasonal allergies, Forever 21's mail-themed collaboration with the USPS, and pumpkin spice-flavored protein powder (tell me why we need that?!). Hostess appears to have a solid contribution to the list of Things That Simply Shouldn't Be by tweeting out a horrifying photo of peanut butter and pickle sandwich-flavored Twinkies.
Don't worry: Peanut butter and pickles Twinkies are not real. They won't be hitting grocery store junk food aisles any time soon, at least not that we know of. However, the mere image and thought of them alone was enough to cause alarm.
No, Hostess, real ones do not know about this. Real ones have left the chatroom.
The replies to Hostess's monstrosity were swift and merciless.
Not everyone thought it was a terrible idea, however. In fact, some citizens of the internet even wanted to try it. After all, peanut butter and pickle is a controversial sandwich that exists, an allegedly delicious blend of nuttiness with the tang of vinegar.
Luckily, for everyone involved and the internet -- save for the select weirdos who were into the idea of a pickle peanut butter Twinkie -- Hostess was only joking, even though April Fool's day is quite a ways away.
A company spokesperson told Today that "this is just some social media levity from Hostess. We regularly feature fun, fictional products on our social media, and this is one of those."
We're not entirely sure what Hostess's idea of fun is, but this is not it!
