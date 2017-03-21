Taking a Bath May Be as Good For You as Working Out

As promising as this news may be for the lazy among us who can't be bothered to hit the gym as frequently as we should, don't delude yourself into thinking taking a bath every day is the secret to a summer beach bod. Rather, this mostly means big things for people who'd otherwise have trouble getting out and about for a regular workout -- or are debilitated by diseases like Type 2 Diabetes, where getting regular exercise and controlling one's blood sugar are hugely important. That said, it can't hurt to swap your shower routine for bathtime a few times a week.

