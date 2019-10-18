Kid Wears Hot Dog Costume for School Picture Because His Parents Dared Him To

Older generations like to say that the kids these days want to be snowflakes. The kids think they have special opinions, that their problems are unique, their fashion a bold extension of themselves. The boomers might see the latest news of a kid wearing a hotdog costume as exhibit A, but -- in this case -- they would be sorely mistaken. Because young Jake Arsenault, the hot dog costume revolutionary pictured below, only wore this outfit because his parents dared him to.
It all started at Biddleford Intermediate School, an elementary school in Maine. Craig Arsenault, Jake Arsenault's dad, confessed the dare to Facebook on Thursday. The post (show above) went viral.
"My wife and I dared our son to wear a hotdog costume for school pictures," Craig wrote. "The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier."
It's hilarious to imagine this conversation happening over dinner. Did Craig plan the dare with his wife? Did it come up while they were eating hot dogs? Did they already have a hot dog costume in the home, as so wanted to put it to use, or was this a full night of planning and purchasing, laden with adult giggles and the groans of a small child?
Older generations say the younger generation is trying to be special, but it may be the case that the older generation figuratively dared their children to dream big, to wear that hot dog costume, and so left the poor little guys vulnerable to public scrutiny. I dunno. All I know is that my mom raised me to feel special, so now I'm going to buy a $7,000 hot dog couch once I'm rich.
