Truck Crash Spills 15,000 Pounds of Pink Hot Dog Filling All Over a Highway

A truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filling crashed on I-70 as it was traveling through Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania, according to ABC 7 News . The driver and passenger of the truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene and walked away relatively unscathed. The hot dog filling, on the other hand, was not so lucky.

I’m sorry in advance if this news story puts a damper on your next cookout .

In photos posted to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook, you can see the heaps upon heaps of bright pink hot dog filling oozing onto the highway. It looks more like cotton candy than anything else, but I do doubt that it would have the sugary sweet smell we associate with the treat.

The roadway was closed until the highway was cleared. I can’t imagine it was particularly fun or simple to scrape the goo off and I do wonder where they ended up putting all of that filling? Straight to trash? Composting? A little mystery in this otherwise pretty gross story.

Still, not everyone found the sight of the hot dog goo to be totally off putting. “That is hilarious but I will still eat hot dogs with glee,” one Facebook commenter wrote