This Hard Seltzer Was Made with Leftover Hot Dog Water

I don't care what science says. If eating a single hot dog takes 36 minutes off my life, so be it. I'll take my glizzy with ketchup and relish.

However, this Dallas-based brewing company is taking the trend too far. Martin House, which is already known for its more eccentric flavors like a mustard pickle beer, is introducing an all-new hard seltzer made from leftover hot dog water.

The 5.2% ABV hard seltzer, called Awesome Sauce: Bun Length, was created with 52 pounds of water previously used to boil frankfurters, according to Food & Wine.