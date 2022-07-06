This Hard Seltzer Was Made with Leftover Hot Dog Water
Awesome Sauce: Bun Length will debut at the brewing company's Glizzy Fest.
I don't care what science says. If eating a single hot dog takes 36 minutes off my life, so be it. I'll take my glizzy with ketchup and relish.
However, this Dallas-based brewing company is taking the trend too far. Martin House, which is already known for its more eccentric flavors like a mustard pickle beer, is introducing an all-new hard seltzer made from leftover hot dog water.
The 5.2% ABV hard seltzer, called Awesome Sauce: Bun Length, was created with 52 pounds of water previously used to boil frankfurters, according to Food & Wine.
According to the outlet, Shugg Cole, the brewery's marketing director, has previously toyed with the idea of a hot dog beer before landing on the hard seltzer.
Naturally, Martin House Brewing Company will unveil its questionable creation at Glizzy Fest, a five-hour "Celebration of Hotdogs" that will take place at the brewery on July 16. The event will include three food trucks, a hot dog eating contest, plenty of weiner dogs and a puppy pool, other craft vendors, and a John Cougar Mellencamp cover band.
Awesome Sauce: Bun Length will be available on draft at the brewery and part of a limited canned batch.