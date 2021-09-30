Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dogs due to the potential for listeria contamination. The notice says that they were shipped to a distributor in California and went to retail locations from there.

Here are the details on the one product being recalled from the USDA.

12-ounce vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hot Dog Jumbo” and SELL BY 051922.

Each of the recalled packages has the establishment number "EST. P-17524" inside the USDA inspection mark. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these hot dogs at this time.

However, you should definitely throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund if you have them in the freezer. Listeria can cause serious infections, particularly in "older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns," the recall notes.