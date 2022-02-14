'Hot Ones' Is Releasing Its Own At-Home Challenge Kit with Hot Sauce & Boneless Wings

I'm quite confident I could give Hot Ones' host Sean Evans a run for his money given the opportunity. The Last Dab couldn't even take me down. But considering my current status (and by that, I mean lack of status), I highly doubt I'll be receiving an invite anytime soon. Now, however, we can all put our taste buds to the test right from home.

The beloved chicken wing challenge-slash-talk show is releasing its own Boneless Chicken Bites complete with fan-favorite sauces, which range in heat on the Scoville scale so that you can practice at home.

The kit is launching at Walmart stores nationwide this month and includes breaded and seasoned white meat boneless chicken bites with three famous sauces straight from the show. For the most authentic Hot Ones experience, you'll get The Classic, Los Calientes Rojo, and The Last Dab to test your tolerance. The bites retail for $12.38 per 41-ounce bag, equalling about 50 boneless wings.