Hot Pockets Is Ditching the Microwave with Its New Thaw-and-Eat Sandwiches

Hot Pockets, the brand responsible for making microwavable pockets of meat and cheese that will leave your mouth with third-degree burns if you can't wait a little, is dropping a new sandwich product that takes the 'hot' out of the 'pocket.'

The new sandwich product, Hot Pockets Deliwich, ditches the tried and true microwavable sandwich of traditional Hot Pockets. Instead, the sandwiches are frozen pockets meant to defrost within two to four hours of being taken out of the freezer. According to a press release from the brand, "Each convenient thaw-and-eat sandwich is made to be taken on-the-go frozen, and ready to enjoy fresh by lunchtime."

Hot Pockets Deliwich comes in four different varieties, with each pocket featuring whole slices of deli meat and real cheese wrapped in a soft roll. Fans can try Cheddar & Ham, Turkey & Colby, Cheese Melt, and Pepperoni & Mozzarella flavors of the new thaw-and-eat sandwiches. The sandwiches come in a box of four individually wrapped pockets and will be available at retailers nationwide at the end of May.