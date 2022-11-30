Hot Pockets Just Launched Cargo Shorts with an Insulated Pocket for Your Hot Pockets

Hot Pockets are one of the most accessible and dangerous foods out there. Bite into one too early and your mouth will be burned by a mountain of molten lava in pizza filling form. Bite into one too late and it's all just a cold, bleak and underwhelming experience.

But what if you could carry around your Hot Pocket in some sort of insulated device so that it could have time to cool off without the risk of getting glacial? Luckily the masterminds over at Hot Pockets headquarters just created a new set of shorts, inspired by the brand's name, so that you could do just that.