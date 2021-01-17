More Than 762,000 Pounds of Hot Pockets Are Recalled Over Glass & Plastic Contamination

You may want to check the box before you make that microwaved second dinner tonight.

Nestlé is recalling about 762,615 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets, according to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Hot Pockets may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," as the announcement puts it. Those materials are pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The problem was discovered when four Hot Pockets lovers lodged complaints after finding the very unwelcome "extraneous material" in their Hot Pockets.

The recalled frozen food was produced from November 13 to 16 last year, but, with a shelf life of 14 months, the recall is still pertinent. Additionally, the USDA announcement says that the contaminated products were shipped nationwide.

Here's what you're looking for: 54-ounce packages with 12 Premium Pepperoni Hot Pockets. The box will also say "Garlic Buttery Crust" on the packaging, which you can get a glimpse of here. The impacted packages will also bear a "best before" date of "FEB 2022" with lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

One person has been injured while eating the contaminated Hot Pockets. So, don't risk it if you've got the recalled Hot Pockets in your freezer. Chuck 'em in the garbage or return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund. *sings* Hot Pockets.