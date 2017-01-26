Watch This Glowing-Hot Steel Cylinder Battle a Frozen Lake

The internet loves heating metal objects to scalding temperatures, then using them to destroy everyday household wares. (Chaos is candy for the brain, in case you hadn't noticed).

But here’s an experiment that hadn’t been explored: What happens when you place a glowing-hot, 45-pound steel cylinder on a frozen lake? Will the metal ball melt away the ice, and quickly sink into the darkness? Or will it just get lodged in the frozen water?

The Finnish couple behind YouTube’s Hydraulic Press Channel explored these questions, placing the sizzling metal orb over a lake frozen one foot deep. The duo shared their video on their spin-off channel, Beyond The Press, in which they broadcast all their weird experiments to the world.