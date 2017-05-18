The Craziest Hot Wheels Video Ever Is Full of Explosions and Stunts

In many ways Hot Wheels were the perfect child's toy: elegantly designed, intelligently weighted for velocity on a plastic track, and inexpensively priced. Those are also the reasons they make such great adult playthings too -- especially if you've got a lot of time on your hands and a giant house and backyard you're willing to convert into a Hot Wheels racetrack that's just a giant Rube Goldberg machine.
The course that YouTuber and cool dad Mark Rober built for his latest video -- which I urge you to watch above, in full -- is filled with gravity-defying stunts, explosions, and his son's toys. He created it by piecing together yards and yards of racetrack around his house, down the stairs, into his backyard, through his pool, through a basketball net, and eventually down the piping of his sink. He also added the Hot Wheels he had into the mix -- tiny die-cast replicas of Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine, KITT from Knight Rider, the Delorean from Back to the Future, the Ecto-1 station wagon from Ghostbusters, and GMC van from the A-Team -- and did the only thing that made sense. He raced them.
The results are glorious. There's a regular mousetrap, there's a giant mousetrap, there's a tiny helicopter crash, there's first-person video of the cars speeding down the raceway, and -- yes, I know what you're thinking -- there is obviously deliciously gratuitous slow-mo as the contenders race through showering droplets of water. Watching the white-knuckle heat unfold at breakneck speeds is like watching a supercut of all the best Fast and the Furious clips in a single race without the tiresome machismo. By my meticulous calculations derived from the quadratic formula of Sick-Nasty Dope Slow-Mo Videos and divided by the square root of Nostalgia-Baiting Movie Tie-Ins, it's the best 6 minutes you will spend today or ever.
I refuse to spoil which car won.
