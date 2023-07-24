Good Luck Finding an Unhappy Guest at These Hotel Chains

J.D. Power's annual North American Guest Satisfaction Index Study is out for 2023, and the insights include which hotels consumers are enjoying most at each price point, plus details like which part of the hotel experience we're all enjoying the most. With 2023 hotel occupancy trailing just 2% behind the pre-pandemic level of 65.9%, the industry has made a significant recovery in the past year.

The study reveals that customers are most satisfied with staff service across all guest experiences, which hopefully will prompt hotels to better compensate their employees. The quality of service from staff is what people are remembering and enjoying about their visits, and it was the single highest-scoring factor in this year's entire study.

"Hotel hiring continues to increase, and leisure and hospitality is the 'rock star' among industries reported in monthly US Bureau of Labor Statistics employment figures," said Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "This boost in hotel staffing is showing up in the form of high customer satisfaction scores. Staff service is now the highest-scoring factor in this study across all hotel segments from economy to luxury, underscoring the critical role that frontline staff play in defining the guest experience."

Now, to the hotel satisfaction rankings. The J.D. Power satisfaction index is broken down by price point groupings: Luxury, upper upscale, upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy. Here are the companies consumers reported being most satisfied with in the last year within each category, ranked on a 1,000-point scale.



Luxury: Waldorf Astoria (788)

Upper Upscale: Hard Rock Hotels (723) and Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts (723) (tied)

Upscale : Cambria Hotels & Suites (738)

Upper Midscale: Trademark Collection by Wyndham (762)

Midscale: Tru by Hilton (708)

Economy: America's Best Value Inn (637) and Microtel by Wyndham (637) (tied)



Hard Rock Hotels has maintained dominance in the upper upscale category for three consecutive years—so if you're looking for a pricey but virtually guaranteed excellent experience, you should definitely consider booking at the rockin' and rollin' chain.

The study has been released for 27 years. This year, 102 hotels were evaluated based on responses from 33,754 hotel guests between May 2022 and May 2023. You can check out the complete report, including information about extended stay hotels, over at JDPower.com.