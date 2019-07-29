This Hotel Will Deliver Puppies and Prosecco Right to Your Room

Room service just got a major pupgrade (sorry, we had to).
To celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is offering guests a package that includes an hour-long private puppy party and booze for the occasion. The puppypalooza will feature six to 10 dogs, sparkling wine, and Italian cicchettis (snacks). A puppy expert will also be on hand to join in on the fun and answer' questions about puppy health and care -- in case guests want to rescue any of the adoptable furry friends they encounter through Lifeline Puppy Rescue.
“At Hotel Monaco, we are always looking for advanced elements of comfort and feelings of home for our guests,” Chris Guse, general manager of Hotel Monaco Denver, told Departures. “With that approach, puppies have naturally been incorporated into our evening wine hour program. The joy this activation has generated for everyone involved made it apparent we needed to take the concept to another level but in a more intimate setting.”
The Puppy and Prosecco package is available from August 23-26, when booking a Luxury Suite. The best part (aside from playing with puppies and drinking sparkling wine)? Half of the proceeds go to the Lifeline Puppy Rescue, so regardless of whether a Good Boy comes home with you or not, you can help support the local, no-kill shelter that services the surrounding area. And that -- doggone it! -- is a great thing.
P.S. Please forgive us for the shameless dog puns.
h/t: Departures
You Can Smash Literally Everything at the Rage Cage
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.